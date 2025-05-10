Noah Thompson in action for Scarborough RUFC in the 92-21 Papa John's Plate semi-final loss at West Bridgford. Photo by Charlie Hopper

A depleted Scarborough RUFC were knocked out of the Papa Johns Community Cup Regional Two North Plate after falling to a 92-21 defeat at West Bridgford.

In the Nottingham sunshine, the visitors got off to a flying start when Oscar Smart broke through before he offloaded for Steve Kpaka to score under the posts, writes Charlie Hopper.

Scarborough responded immediately and levelled on 4 minutes.

Jordan Wakeham took a penalty quickly and he offloaded for Tom Makin to reach for the line and score.

Jordan Wakeham races away for Scarborough RUFC in the 92-21 Papa John's Plate semi-final loss at West Bridgford. Photo by Charlie Hopper

The two sides were level for a matter of minutes, as West extended their lead to 28-7 with three converted tries. Euan Murray, Smart and Henry Henson crossing over to give the hosts a commanding lead.

After a water break, Bridgford continued to play on the front foot and further extended their lead when Steve Kpaka doubled his tally with a breakaway try. In the 29th minute Kpaka completed an impressive hat-trick to give his side a 40-7 lead. The hosts ran in four more tries to lead 68-7 at the break.

The second half started with Scarborough on the front foot and a deliberate knock-on saw Kpaka shown a yellow card and the referee award a penalty try.

In the 55th minute, Bridgford responded with another try as Tom Hackland broke from the line-out to score.

Joe Davies in action for Scarborough RUFC in the 92-21 Papa John's Plate semi-final loss at West Bridgford. Photo by Charlie Hopper

The visitors continued to work hard and got their reward in the 60th minute when skipper Sam Dawson smashed his way through the tackles to score under the posts for 73-19.

West ran in another three tries to round off a 92-21 win and book their place in the final.