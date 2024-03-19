Depleted visitors Pocklington RUFC earn solid 26-7 victory at Leodiensian

Will Nicholson leads a Pocklington RUFC Panthers attack in their 42-38 success at home to Goole. PHOTO BY BECKY BRETT

Without key players, Pocklington rang the changes, seeing the return of prop James Thompson and back row Ed Davison, a season’s second outing for wing Sam May, plus replacement spots for Freddie Taylor and veteran John-Paul Kelly, writes Mark Fletcher.

Further adjustments were necessary after just five minutes when Andy Argo-Bennett came off injured, with Archie Wilcock moving from flanker to centre and eventual man of the match, Ed Liversidge, joining the pack early from the bench.

Recent weather ensured a heavy pitch which made running rugby difficult; but Pock settled into an early rhythm, getting the basics right, defending well and dominating territory and possession.

Dan Elvidge leads a Panthers attack in their 42-38 success at home to Goole. PHOTOS BY BECKY BRETT

Two penalties from fly-half Christian Pollock gave Pock a first quarter lead, and on the half hour their dominance was rewarded as they drove to the line for Will Sayer to score, Pollock converting.

On a rare foray into Pock territory, Leos' outsmarted the defence and scored in the right corner to reduce the deficit to six points.

A further penalty from Pollock on 40 minutes made it 16-7 at half-time.

Pollock added a third penalty after the restart, before sustained Pock pressure was eventually rewarded when the ball was shipped across the backs, the home defence focusing on the overlap as centre Louis Sangwin slipped through to score.

Pollock again converted and kept the scoreboard ticking over with two more well-struck penalties.

Despite losing two players to yellow cards, Pocklington remained organised and resolute, managing the game out for a comfortable victory.

All three Pocklington teams won on Saturday.

The Panthers enjoyed a Merit League cliffhanger against Goole, the lead going one way then the other before the Panthers grabbed a 42-38 winner with the last play.

Kieran Hardy, Callum Neave, Flynn Sangwin, Lewis McHale and replacements Dan Pickard and Joe Deighton all crossed with Freddie Hara kicking three conversions and two penalties.