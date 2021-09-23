Drew Govier delighted by Scarborough RUFC's strong start

Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier in action

Govier’s side have a dramatic 24-24 draw at Driffield, a last-gasp 25-18 defeat at home to Heath and last week’s 59-32 victory at Bradford & Bingley to their name this season.

The captain said: “I’m really happy with the boys, to get eight points is a good return and it’s basically like picking up two wins.

“We are building every week and turning into the team that we want to be, which is really positive.

“Obviously, we are at home this weekend, so should be a good stage to show how much we are improving.”

To come away with a bonus-point victory over Bradford and Bingley left the Scarborough skipper over the moon with the performance.

He added: “It was always going to be a tough challenge after such a long journey and the scoreline showed that it was a very unpredictable game.

“I was really impressed with the way that we attacked and it could have been even more, but to take five points away is exactly what we wanted.”

Saturday also marks Ladies Day at the Silver Royd club, when Morley are the visitors, and Govier is expecting a tough challenge.

He added: “We played Morley for the last game before the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the season and they just nicked it with a penalty in the last minute.

“I think having a massive crowd there can help change a game, especially in the last few minutes when you really need a boost.”

The skipper is also loving life under coach Matty Jones, who was also first-team captain at the Silver Royd club before moving onto become the coach.

Govier said: “Matty (Jones) knows exactly what he wants from the boys and connects with all the lads.