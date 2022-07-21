Drew Govier sets sights on strong start to Scarborough RUFC season at home

Scarborough RUFC have been handed a home start to the season

Govier’s side entertain Dronfield on Saturday September 3 in the new Regional North 2 East division and the Scarborough skipper is hoping to use home advantage to give his side the perfect start to the season, writes Charlie Hopper.

The captain said: “It’s massive for the club to kick off at Silver Royd, because I don’t think we’ve been at home on the opening day for a few years and it’ll be a nice change for the fans and the players.

“Going into that game, it’ll be nice to get a good crowd to support us and we don’t really know what Dronfield are like so it should make for a good game.”

A rivalry returns during the season with Bridlington RUFC adding to the list of local derby matches and Govier is excited for the rivals to return to the league programme.

He added: “That’s definitely the fixture that I was drawn to but all the local derbies are great matches and I’m really looking forward to it.

“Last season, when we clicked, we played some great rugby but sometimes we lost out because we weren’t on the mark.”

Pre-season is now well underway at Silver Royd, with the players stepping up the intensity ahead of another gruelling season.

“If we can get a strong pre-season in, it should give us the momentum to kick-start the season and be ready for a new season.”