East Coast Fire agree to become Scarborough RUFC main stand sponsor for the next four years
A club statement said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce a brilliant new four-year partnership with East Coast Fire (ECF) as our main stand sponsor at Silver Royd.
"This exciting deal marks a huge step forward for our club – not just financially, but in terms of growth, professionalism, and long-term stability.
"With ECF’s backing, we can continue to develop our facilities, support our teams at all levels, and enhance the experience for everyone who steps through our gates.
"East Coast Fire is a well-respected, local company with values that perfectly align with ours – teamwork, trust, and a commitment to community, to safeguard homes and businesses with industry-leading fire protection and security solutions.
"Their support will help us fuel development from our youngest age groups through to the senior squads, while also investing in the club as a vibrant hub for sport and social connection.
"Keep an eye out for their branding going up on the main stand soon – we can’t wait to celebrate this new chapter with them and with all of you.”
A statement from East Coast Fire said: “East Coast Fire is delighted to be sponsoring Scarborough RUFC.
"As strong supporters of local sport and community spirit, we are proud to back a team that embodies dedication, teamwork and resilience.
"This partnership will see East Coast Fire’s branding proudly displayed at Silver Royd throughout the upcoming seasons.
"We look forward to exciting times ahead, and wish the club continued success in the future, on and off the field!"