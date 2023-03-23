Former Scarborough RUFC juniors Steph Else, left, and Zoe Aldcroft, who both play for Gloucester Hartpury, are set to line up for England U20s and England respectively on Saturday v Scotland

The 2023 Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations kicks off with a double-header of fixtures at a sold-out Kingston Park, home of the Newcastle Falcons, on Saturday.

Kicking off at 4.45pm the Red Roses are playing Scotland, and on completion of this clash the England Women’s U20s will be taking on their Scottish counterparts.

Gloucester Hartpury duo Aldcroft and Else are expected to line up in their respective teams after both began their rugby journeys at Scarborough RUFC mini rugby.

Scarborough's Steph Else is set for her England Under-20s debut.

Former World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year Aldcroft is an integral part of the Red Roses set-up and has 34 England caps to her name, Else on the other hand has had a meteoric rise through the rugby ranks this season to be selected for the England U20s side in her first season at Gloucester Hartpury.

Zoe followed her brother Jonathan into rugby when she was nine years old, playing first at Scarborough before moving to Malton, West Park Leeds and Darlington Mowden Park Sharks before in 2019 becoming a full-time contracted professional player at Gloucester Hartpury where she balances a rugby career while studying chiropody to prepare for a post rugby profession.

Steph began her rugby career when she was just four years old, playing tag rugby at Scarborough RUFC and was the first girl to sign up for the new girls section where she played in every age grade team up to the Valkyries women’s team before playing at Bishop Burton College and now Hartpury University and Gloucester Hartpury.

In a very busy schedule Steph represents the university in the British University League and has stepped up into the Gloucester Hartpury side in the Allianz Premier 15s league and cup matches in her first full season in the elite level.

Red Roses star Zoe Aldcroft

Both attended Scalby School although not at the same time, Zoe puts her athletic abilities down to her early childhood where she enjoyed playing netball, cricket and dancing.

Steph grew up on a dairy farm at Staintondale and is also an accomplished horse rider having competed in local and regional competitions.

Both players are following similar representative pathways, Zoe was a member of the England U18 Sevens team that became the inaugural European champions in Sweden before playing eight times for the Under 20s, later making her full England debut against France in July 2016.

Steph was part of women’s rugby history when she was selected to play for England at the inaugural Six Nations Under-18s Women’s Festival, which took place at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh adjacent to the BT Murrayfield Stadium in 2022 and on Saturday makes her Under 20s debut.

Scarborough rugby supporters are dreaming of the day when the names Aldcroft and Else appear together on an England team-sheet.

Scarborough RUFC Director of Rugby Rob Hazledine said: “What a fantastic achievement by Steph in her first season at Gloucester Hartpury.

"She should be very proud of herself as we’re all very proud of her, testimony to the dedication and hard work she’s put in over many years since first playing mini rugby at Scarborough RUFC.

“It is unbelievable to think there are two players wearing England shirts that started their rugby journeys with us at Silver Royd.