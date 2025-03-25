Ex England international Ben Foden has cranked up the pressure on his old team-mate Steve Borthwick (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Former England international Ben Foden is taking on a dual role as Director of Rugby at Scarborough College and Head Coach at Scarborough RUFC for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foden, a distinguished figure in world rugby, brings a wealth of elite-level experience.

His impressive career includes 34 England caps, a Premiership title with Northampton Saints, and a successful spell with Rugby United New York in Major League Rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Scarborough College, Foden will lead the school’s rugby programme, inspiring young players and fostering excellence on and off the pitch.

Scarborough RUFC is set to welcome a new head coach for next season in the shape of former England international Ben Foden.

Simultaneously, as Head Coach at Scarborough RUFC, he will aim to build on the excellent work of the current coaching team whilst bringing a new perspective by drawing on his vast professional experience.

Foden said: "I’m incredibly excited to be joining Scarborough College and Scarborough RUFC. It’s a fantastic opportunity to help shape the future of rugby at both the school and the club.

"I can’t wait to get started and work with the talented players and staff to create something special. I’m also looking forward to working with Matty Jones who will be a great addition to the Scarborough College coaching team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guy Emmett, Headmaster of Scarborough College, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ben Foden to Scarborough College.

Jake Lyon is set to be part of the new coaching team at Scarborough RUFC next season.

"His experience at the highest levels of international rugby will be invaluable, not only in further raising the standard of our rugby programme but also in inspiring our students to aim high and develop a winning mindset.

"Ben’s leadership and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the College’s values, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will have both on and off the field.”

Graeme Young, CEO of Scarborough RUFC, added: “Bringing Ben Foden on board as Head Coach is a very exciting moment for Scarborough RUFC. His experience at the very top of the game will assist greatly in developing our players and deepening our culture of encouraging as many people as possible to play and enjoy rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to working closely with him as we enter this exciting new chapter.”

Current SRUFC Head Coach and Yorkshire U18s Boys Head Coach Matty Jones will form part of Ben’s coaching team at both the rugby club and Scarborough College.

Jones added: "I'm delighted that Ben is going to be leading the coaching team at both Silver Royd and Scarborough College next season.

"I have been discussing with club officials over the past year how best to progress rugby at SRUFC as well as broaden my own coaching experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The success we have had as a playing squad this year is amazing. What we have achieved after last season's disappointment is great.

"Working with the next generation of first team lads who have really pushed a few old heads has been exciting.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Ben and also become part of the Scarborough College coaching team as it's perfect timing to develop the next generation of rugby talent progressing through school and into senior rugby.

"I remain fully committed to Scarborough RUFC which gave me the opportunity when I was 22 to come to Scarborough to further my own rugby career in a place that I now call my home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Ingham, Director of Rugby at Scarborough RUFC, said: “Bringing someone of Ben Foden’s calibre to Scarborough RUFC is a huge statement about our ambitions as a club.

"During the recruitment process, I had the chance to speak with Ben at length, and it was immediately clear that beyond his profile as a former England international, he’s an incredibly knowledgeable, passionate, and forward-thinking coach and as such is the perfect fit for our club.

"Ben’s appointment marks the beginning of what I believe will be a new and exciting era for rugby in Scarborough — not only at club level, but also through his role at Scarborough College, helping to shape and strengthen the player pathway from school to senior rugby.

"His experience at the very highest levels of the game, combined with his grounded approach and ability to connect with players, will be a massive asset to both organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also want to take this opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution of Matty Jones, who has led our 1st XV through several excellent campaigns. His work has laid a strong foundation for Ben’s involvement, and this season’s second-place league finish is a testament to that.

"I’m absolutely delighted that Matty will remain an integral part of the coaching team as we move forward.

"We’ve worked hard to create something special at Silver Royd, and with Ben now joining that journey, I’m confident we’re entering a really positive chapter for the club and for rugby in our community.”

Phil Watson, Assistant Director of Rugby for Seniors, added: “I'm delighted Ben will be joining the club and very excited for what the future holds. His passion for the game and player development comes through loud and clear when speaking about his ambitions both for himself and the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have some very talented players and coaches at the club but I believe the experience and leadership Ben brings will help take us to the next level.

"This is great news for everyone involved at SRUFC and the town.”