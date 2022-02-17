Frustrated Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier eager to bounce back with Durham City win

Frustrated Scarborough RUFC skipper Drew Govier is eager to bounce back with Durham City win Photo by Richard Ponter

His side raised into a 12-3 lead, but let that slip, falling to a 30-19 loss at The Gannock with Govier admitting that his side didn’t do enough to win the game, writes Charlie Hopper.

“It was a frustrating game, but I don’t think that we were in a position to win the match anyway.

“We started really well, and the boys came out firing, which is something that we’ve been doing recently.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Rowley in action for Scarborough RUFC at Malton & Norton Photo by Andy Standing

“Credit to the lads because we stuck at it and made it hard for them in the last 10 minutes but a few bad decisions and the ball bouncing the wrong way, it just favoured Malton.

“To be denied a bonus point by a dodgy decision by the referee just shows how close we were.

“It’s not something to be too worried about and we are back at home this weekend, so we need to bounce back.”

Matty Jones’ side spent the majority of the second-half, deep in the Malton half but struggled to find a way through.

Govier said: “We dominated the game in periods but credit to the Malton boys who held us out and made it difficult for us

“Everyone always mentions the weather but it’s not an excuse at this level.

“We’ve just got to take it on the chin and try get five points this weekend.”

This weekend sees all three senior teams at Silver Royd, in what promises to be an exciting afternoon of rugby and Govier’s side entertain struggling Durham City and he is hoping that the club will put a good show on for the supporters.

He added: “With all three teams being at home, it’s going to be a good day of rugby at the club and hopefully we’ll be able to lead from the front.

“The atmosphere has been brilliant, and everyone’s been feeling fresh since we came back from Christmas.

“We’ve got a long run of games, and everyone has bought into training and the numbers haven’t dipped.