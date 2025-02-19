Hosts Pocklington RUFC defeat Hullensians 24-0​

Will Husband plunges over to open the scoring for Pocklington RUFC in the win against Hullensians on Saturday. Photo Phil Gilbank.

Pocklington RUFC recorded their 19th victory of the season when they beat Hullensians at home on Saturday by a 24-0 margin, though they will be frustrated and disappointed to miss out on a four-try bonus point.

​Pock's lineup had half a dozen changes, including a debut at full-back for Colt Freddy Peel after top scorer Christian Pollock failed a late fitness test, writes Phil Gilbank.

And Hullensians were the first to show before Pock took play to the other end with a 50:20 kick.

They laid siege to the Hull line and hooker Will Husband thrust over under the posts to open the score, Harry Matthews converting.

A mercurial Sam May break took Pocklington straight back, but another spell of pressure came to naught, including the first of three times that a player was certain they had scored but was adjudged held up over the line.

Eventually they settled for a Matthews penalty and 10-0.

Pock's pack had the push at scrum time, with altitudinous Ben Hesmondhalgh and ubiquitous Will Sayer ensuring good lineout supply; and a 30-yard catch and drive then released the backs for flying wing Flynn Sangwin to dive in at the flag, Matthews sending the touchline conversion sailing over.

Hullensians had their best spell on either side of the interval, but Pock won important turnovers to regain the initiative. Rob Boddy turned defence into attack, followed by the Pock eight steamrollering the visiting pack at a five-yard scrum for Ed Wraith to get the pushover try, Matthews continuing his immaculate kicking form with the conversion.

Pocklington remained in command, but wrong options and the referee arriving late to rule both Boddy and Wraith had failed to touch down, saw opportunities not turned into points.

And Hullensians produced a late flurry only to be denied a consolation score by an outstanding last-ditch tackle from Archie Wilcock to keep Pock's line unbreached.

It was a good weekend for the senior Pocklington sides.

The Panthers returned to winning ways with a 19-15 success at Hullensians Hawks, while on Sunday Pocklington Women trounced York Ladies 40-0.