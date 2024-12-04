Hosts Pocklington RUFC power to 59-10 win against Rishworthian

Man of the match Louis Sangwin goes over for Pocklington's third try on Saturday. Photo David Wilkinson.

Pocklington RUFC 1st XV wrapped up another comprehensive victory with an eight-try 59-10 success at home to Rishworthian.

The final score emphasised the difference between second and bottom place in the Yorkshire One table; but it doesn't really do justice to the lowly visitors who competed throughout, writes Phil Gilbank.

That was especially the case in the opening exchanges when both teams had their moments, until Pock worked the blind side to get wing Jed Jackson in on the right.

On the quarter hour sustained home pressure ended with Andy Argo-Bennett diving over, before Rishworthian pulled a try back from a concerted raid.

But Pock ended the half on top, and centre Louis Sangwin was strong and elusive on a cut back run to the posts.

Christian Pollock added his third conversion then tacked on a penalty for 24-5 at the break.

It remained well-contested on the resumption, despite Pocklington pulling away with two close range tries from back rowers Matty Downes and Archie Wilcock, both converted by Pollock for 38-5.

Pocklington retained control; but it was well into the final quarter when Pocklington suddenly put their foot down to blow away the plucky visitors with a helter-skelter blast of 21-points in just five minutes.

Backs and forwards combined in style before Jackson wrestled over on the left, with Pollock's touchline conversion good via the crossbar.

Then Pock surged out of their own half direct from the restart for Downes to send in the supporting Wilcock galloping over.

And a kick-off return breakout was straightaway repeated, this time the Sangwin brothers steaming 50-yards down the clubhouse side for wing Flynn to score in the Oval corner, Pollock's soaring conversion completing his 100% success day from the tee.

The last play of the day saw Rishworthian pressure rewarded with a deserved consolation score to complete proceedings.

It was a disastrous day for the Pocklington Panthers as they crashed 56-7 at The Gannock against Malton & Norton, while the Pilgrims lost out 14-10 in a Malton cliffhanger.

