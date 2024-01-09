Despite an immense defensive shift, Pocklington RUFC lost 23-13 to a lively Bradford Salem in the first game of 2024.

Christian Pollock goes over for Pocklington's second half try in the home loss against Bradford Salem. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Pock were always in touch and grabbed two well-taken tries, but they were on the back foot for long periods against dangerous opponents who opened the scoring after just two minutes with a straightforward penalty, writes Phil Gilbank.

Pocklington hit back as their scrum drove 20 yards into visitor territory, then a couple of attacking thrusts ended with Christian Pollock levelling the scores with a 12th minute penalty.

It was swings and roundabouts as Pock flanker Will Sayer limped off then a visiting forward was sent to the bin; but as Pock won and lost possession at successive set pieces, Salem took the initiative to cross for a 10-3 lead.

Back came Pocklington, scrum half Rob Boddy darted clear and wing Reece Dixon sprinted over in the left corner; but Salem's passing skills, long and short, stretched Pock to breaking point before going in at the corner. And Salem soon went wide again to make 20-8.

Pocklington responded with their best attack so far, only to be penalised in sight of the line with the last play of the half, leaving it 8-20 at the interval.

Pocklington carried that momentum into the second period, piling on the pressure under the posts with a couple of scrum rumbles before fly-half Pollock sliced through to touchdown.

But that was about it for Pocklington's attacking game as Salem took over. Pocklington were pinned in their own 22 by waves of visiting assaults, however the home side responded with determined defence led by experienced duo Joe Holbrough and Karl Durkin, with Jed Jackson a defiant last line to keep Salem out.

Time after time Pock held firm, and it was rough justice to be penalised in front of their posts late in the day, giving Salem a simple three points and a 23-13 winning margin to take away a losing bonus point that the home endeavours had deserved.

Pocklington Panthers and Pilgrims both had hard-earned victories.

The Panthers beat Barton 29-27 with tries from Sam May (2), Danny Mudd, James Lemin and Freddie Taylor with Freddie Hara kicking two penalties.