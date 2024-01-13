Hosts Scarborough battle back to see off Old Crossleyans and earn second win of season

Scarborough RUFC picked up only their second league win of the season after a spirited second-half fightback saw them beat Old Crossleyans.

Scarborough RUFC's Joe Davies tackles an Old Crossleyan. PHOTOS: CHARLIE HOPPER

Matty Jones’ side were on the back foot in the early stages of the match and found themselves 5-0 down when Callum Dunne found space in the defence to score, writes Charlie Hopper.

Scarborough responded well, and after withstanding a wave of Crocs attacks, they took the lead through a converted try. Slick work from Tom Harrison and Joe Davies presented Jake Lyon with the opportunity to break clear and score.

The visitors were behind for only four minutes as a penalty from Joseph Gallagher, gave them a slender 8-7 lead after 21 minutes.

Jake Lyon scores a try in the win at home to Old Crocs.

The lead was extended to 15-7 in the 35th minute when Oliver Kenyon raced onto a loose ball to score in the corner.

The final action of a tense first-half came in the form of a try for centre Joe Marshall. He received the pass from Tom Ratcliffe and weaved through to score to the right of the posts. Ratcliffe’s conversion drifted wide, to leave his side trailing 15-12 at the break.

A dominant spell straight after the break threatened to take the game away from the visitors.

In the 48th minute, Ropeti Ropeti continued his fine form as he scored from close range to restore the lead at 19-15.

Will Rennard claims the ball. PHOTOS: CHARLIE HOPPER

Ratcliffe was back at the kicking tee just minutes later as Conner Ward threaded through the defence to register his side’s fourth try of the game and stretch the lead to 26-15.

In the 64th minute, Old Crocs reduced the deficit with a try in the 64th minute after they had built the phases close to the Scarborough line.

Ratcliffe kicked a penalty in the 73rd minute before Ropeti bagged his second of the afternoon to give his side a comfortable 34-22 lead as the game headed into the final stages.

The final action of the game came in the form of an unconverted try for the visitors to leave it 34-27 with seconds remaining.

Scarborough RUFC Head Coach Matty Jones.

Despite trying to steal an unlikely win, the visitors were penalised at the ruck and Ratcliffe kicked it into touch to round off a big win.