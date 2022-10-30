Hosts Scarborough RUFC battle for 40-28 victory against Old Brodleians

Drew Govier scored the opening try in his team's 40-28 home win against Old Brods

In blustery conditions, Matty Jones’ side wasted no time in taking control of the game with a converted try in the first minute of the match, writes Charlie Hopper.

Will Rennard broke through the line of defence before offloading for captain Drew Govier to score close to the posts.

The visitors hit straight back in the 13th minute, with their driving maul picking up momentum and Alex Murphy bundling over for 7-7.

The Silver Royd outfit then retook the lead and stretched it to 21-7.

First Euan Govier scored after breaking clear, then Joe Marshall received a pass from Tom Ratcliffe and paced his way clear of the defence.

The final action of an entertaining first-half came in the form of a penalty try for the visitors. Their scrum picked up momentum, five metres out, and was brought down close to the line leaving it at 21-14 at the break.

The second half started in frustrating fashion for the home side with Drew Govier receiving the game’s only yellow card.

Old Brodleians used the man advantage and brought the game level in the 43rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dangerous maul continued to dominate and was brought down for the referee to award a second penalty try.

At 21-21, the momentum began shifting in the match, but a try from Aaron Wilson put a halt to that. He used his strength to power through the defence and score. Ratcliffe added the extras for 28-21.

Substitute James Long scored Scarborough’s fifth try of the afternoon to wrestle back the control.

The scrum held the ball before it was worked along the line and the winger weaved over in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the match headed into its final minutes, a sixth try was added to the tally for Jones’ side.

Tom Harrison collecting the ball five metres out and smashing over for 40-21.

The final action of the game came in the form of a converted try for the visitors.

Their maul, once again, picked up pace and hooker Elliot Craven bundled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough are back on the road next weekend, when they travel to 11th place Selby, as they look to make it six wins in a row.

15 Connor Ward, 14 James Long, 13 Joel Little, 12 Joe Marshall, 11 Jamie Dennis, 10 Tom Ratcliffe, 9 Tom Harrison, 1 Vytautas Mudingis, 2 Jordan Holloway, 3 Richard Scales, 4 Will Rennard, 5 Aaron Wilson, 6 Will Vasey, 7