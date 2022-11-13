Hosts Scarborough RUFC crush Bradford & Bingley 56-12 to claim second spot in Regional Two North East

Scarborough RUFC powered to a home win against Bradford & Bingley

Playing against the wind in the first half, it was the visitors who started quicker and won a penalty early on, but it sailed wide of the posts, writes Charlie Hopper.

Matty Jones’ side then took the lead in the ninth minute through Joel Little. He received the ball quickly from the ruck and bundled his way through the tackles to score.

In the absence of Tom Ratcliffe, he stepped up and kicked the conversion for 7-0.

The score was doubled five minutes later through Euan Govier.

Vytautas Mudingis broke the line, offloaded to Govier who scored close to the posts.

It was 21-0 a few minutes later courtesy of the returning Billy Parker.

He collected the ball a few metres out and had enough strength to bundle his way over the try line.

The bonus point was secured in the 24th minute. Will Rennard broke through the defensive line before offloading for Drew Govier to score.

It was 35-0 in the 35th minute after Joe Woolley weaved his way through the tackles and set up Aaron Wilson.

The Bees scored their first points of the afternoon on the stroke of half-time with Jim Nicholas bundling through tackles to score an unconverted try.

The second half started with Scarborough scoring their sixth converted try of the match.

Little found some space in the defensive line and passed for Joe Davies to score in the corner.

Further back-to-back tries followed for Jones’ men with both Liam Braithwaite and Joe Marshall scoring tries of their own to stretch the lead to 56-5.

The travelling Bees spectators saw their side finish the game with another try, Corey Spencer scoring through the driving maul for 56-12.