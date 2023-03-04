Hosts Scarborough RUFC dig deep to see off derby rivals Bridlington in thriller

Jake Lyon scored the crucial try for Scarborough RUFC against Bridlington RUFC

Both sides, hindered by injuries and suspensions, made a cagey start to the Regional Two North East fixture with neither team taking an early control of the match, writes Charlie Hopper.

In the 13th minute it was the visitors who went ahead courtesy of an unconverted try from winger Will Watts.

Scarborough made a swift response two minutes later, fly-half Joel Little capitalising on missed tackles to score directly under the posts. He then kicked the conversion to give his side a 7-5 lead.

Joel Little scored the first try for Scarborough RUFC in the win against Bridlington RUFC

They then came close to extending the advantage but after Euan Govier’s line break, Jake Lyon couldn’t hold onto the ball and the move fell short close to the Brid line.

Little made it two kicks from two with a penalty in the 20th minute that stretched his sides lead to 10-5.

The final meaningful action of an entertaining half came in the form of a Brid try, a wide pass found Watts and he crossed over for his second try, scrum-half Sam Wragg added the extras for 12-10.

The second half saw Brid bag a converted try in the 47th minute, winger Scott Stevens collecting the ball out wide and running in under the posts. Wragg added the extras for 19-10.

Once again, Scarborough responded with an unconverted try through Joe Marshall.

Despite being reduced to 14 men just minutes earlier, Marshall crashed over to reduce the deficit to 19-15.

The momentum continued to swing at Silver Royd with the visiting sides discipline letting them down.

Scarborough wrestled back the lead in the 61st minute.

Replacement Jordan Holloway broke the line, offloaded to scrum-half Joe Woolley and he had enough pace to bundle over the line.

Veteran Phil Stewart added the extras to give his side a 22-19 advantage.

Bridl second-row Frankie Gascoigne was then shown a yellow card for an off-the-ball offence and it proved to be costly as Scarborough scored their fourth try just five minutes later, hooker Lyon proving too strong for the Brid defence to cross over close to the posts.

Stewart added the extras to round off a huge victory for his side.