​​Hosts Scarborough RUFC ease to Papa John’s Community Cup victory against Consett

Skipper Sam Dawson touches down for a try for Scarborough. Photo by Andy Standing

​Scarborough RUFC progressed through to the next round of the Papa John’s Community Cup after beating Consett 43-12 at Silver Royd on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to the game, former skipper Drew Govier was presented with his match shirt ahead of his 200th appearance, writes Charlie Hopper.

His side made a fast start to the game and took the lead in the 2nd minute. Kahu Craig-TeRanga spotted space and raced clear for 5-0.

The lead was then extended further in the 22nd minute when Aaron Wilson offloaded for Joe Marshall to score close to the posts. Ollie Carroll added the extras for 12-0.

Scarborough RUFC earned a home win against Consett in the cup. Photo by Andy Standing

The visitors, who play in Regional Two North, responded well and had a period of possession inside the Scarborough half.

They made the momentum count and scored their first try of the afternoon through Ayden Knott. He cut through the defence to score under the sticks.

Matty Jones’ side worked hard to wrestle back the momentum and finished the first half on the front foot.

First Sam Dawson reached for the line to score before Craig-TeRanga finished off a free-flowing move to give his side a commanding, 24-7, lead at the break.

Kahu Craig-TeRanga in action for Scarborough RUFC against Consett. Photo by Andy Standing

The second half started in frantic fashion with both sides exchanging unconverted tries.

First Jordan Wakeham offloaded for Ollie Wells to score in the corner before Joe Kirkland scored in the corner for the visitors.

At 29-12, the game started to turn scrappy, and Craig Te-Ranga was shown a yellow card for an off the ball incident.

Consett’s Lewis Bowman then joined the Scarborough man in the sin bin when he was shown a yellow card in the 56th minute.

Ollie Wells looks to hold off a Consett tackle.

The home side then secured the result, and their place in the next round, with back-to-back converted tries late on.

Wakeham finished off a breakaway move before Tom Makin bulldozed his way through the defence to make it 43-12 at the full-time whistle.

Regional Two North outfit Aspatria await Matty Jones’ side in the next round, with the venue yet to be confirmed.

