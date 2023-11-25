Hosts Scarborough RUFC fight back to claim superb Yorkshire Cup win against Morley

Matty Jones’ Scarborough RUFC side booked their place in the Yorkshire Cup semi-finals after battling past Morley at Silver Royd on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Holloway in action for Scarborough RUFC in Saturday's win

Jones’ side made a really promising start to the match and opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Jake Lyon, writes Charlie Hopper.

He managed to twist through the tackles and scored to the right of the posts.

Tom Harrison kicked the penalty for 7-0.

Euan Govier congratulating brother Drew after his try for Scarborough RUFC in their cup win.

The visitors, who put 66 points past Scarborough when they were last at Silver Royd, responded well and levelled the game at 7-7 in the 17th minute.

Centre Jamie Silkstone went over in the corner, with Noah Hawkins adding a difficult conversion for the West Yorkshire side.

The Maroons then took the lead in the 24th minute when Frazer Cass went over in the corner.

On the half hour mark, Scarborough retook the lead courtesy of Luke Brown.

Luke Brown scored Scarborough's second try in the cup win.

He collected the ball and powered his way through the Morley defence to score under the posts for 14-12 at the break.

The second half got off to the the worst possible start for hosts Scarborough as they found themselves 19-14 behind in the 44th minute.

Morley’s Kiru Brown intercepted a pass and ran from halfway to score, and at this point the away side looked to be heading into the semi-finals.

Morley then watched the game slip from under their grasp as tries from James Long and Jack Holt helped wrestle back the momentum.

Oliver Briggs evades the attentions of a Morley player.

Long made a run deep run to smash over before Holt weaved through the tackles to score.

Club stalwart Tom Harrison kicked a penalty for 31-19 in the 70th minute before Drew Govier rounded off a dominant performance.

The latter received a pass and managed to stretch for the line to score and make the final scoreline 38-19.