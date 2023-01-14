Euan Govier scored a try in Scarborough's home win against Pocklington.

Having had a disappointing start to the New Year, Scarborough Head Coach Matty Jones will have been hoping for a fast start from his side, but they found themselves behind early on, writes Charlie Hopper.

Ricky Gormley made a run from deep and bundled his way over the line, Christian Pollock added the extras to give his side a 7-0 lead.

Scarborough found themselves on the back foot again, with a penalty stopping the visitors from adding a second try to their tally.

Kiwi ace Joel Little scored a try in Scarborough's derby win at home to Pocklington.

The home side hit straight back in the 12th minute courtesy of Jake Lyon.

The hooker collected the pass from Euan Govier to score his second try in consecutive games for 7-5.

The conditions continued to halt the flow of the match, but it was the visitors who stretched their lead in the 24th minute.

It was slick work from the backs with Pollock offloading for Harry Matthews to score, giving his side a comfortable 14-5 lead.

The second half started in frustrating fashion for Scarborough, going close on numerous occasions but errors proving costly.

They put this behind them and reduced the deficit in the 52nd minute.

Replacement Tom Makin raced down the wing before Joel Little collected the pass and reached for the line, Tom Ratcliffe failed to add the extras for 14-10.

The lead then changed hands in the 62nd minute with Jones’ side building the phases close to the Pock line and Ratcliffe finding Govier out wide for him to score.

Leading by just a point as the Regional Two North East fixture headed into the final 10 minutes, Scarborough stretched their advantage to 22-14 with a converted try.

Lyon took the penalty quickly, used his power to smash his way through the defence and reach for the line to secure the bonus point, Ratcliffe added the extras.

Pock went in search of a late try but ran out of ideas and Scarborough held on to end to their recent run of poor form.