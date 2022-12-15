Hosts Scarborough RUFC keen to end year on a high with win against Morley

James Long in action for Scarborough RUFC

His side are currently on a run of three straight defeats, with losses against Bridlington, Malton and Moortown, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “It’s been a tough month and unfortunately we’ve had three defeats. We haven’t put in a performance that’s reached our standards which is probably the most frustrating and disappointing aspect.”

Jones admits his side had a day to forget in the 76-19 loss at leaders Moortown on Saturday.

Scarborough RUFC are at home to Morley this weekend

He added: “We didn’t show up and came up against a team that wanted to win. But full credit to Moortown, who played class and showed us what running rugby is all about.

“We say a lot that winning brings winning and losing brings losing, which is difficult and outside injuries, our discipline hasn’t been where we needed it to be and for two or three games, we’ve been playing with at least 13/14 men at stages.

"The lads play injured week in week out and it takes it’s toll, so we have to make sure that when breaks come we rest the lads well.”

Focus now turns to Saturday’s game against Morley at Silver Royd, and Jones Is hoping his side can bounce back and finish the year on a high.

“Unfortunately, we play in two different weather climates in the season, September to November is where we shine as we like to play quick rugby and we like to play with width

“But at this time of the year it suits bigger packs and teams, so we have to be smart and change our game-plan.

