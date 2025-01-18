​Hosts Scarborough RUFC kick off 2025 with 31-7 victory against Goole

Euan Govier scored Scarborough RUFC's fifth try in a 31-7 home win against Goole. Photo by Andy Standing

​Scarborough RUFC picked up their first win of 2025 as they ran in five tries on their way to a comfortable 31-7 Regional 2 North East home victory over Goole.

With a start to 2025 that has been hampered by two postponed Regional 2 North East matches, Matty Jones’ troops found themselves behind in the early stages of the match when second-row Charlie Walton scored from close range for the visitors, writes Charlie Hopper.

Rhys Moore added the conversion to give his side an early 7-0 lead.

But it was one way traffic after that, with hosts Scarborough responding almost immediately through Jack Holt, the scrum-half spotted a gap in the defence and reached to score.

The Silver Royd-based side then took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of a try from Ropeti Ropeti, the prop turning in the tackle and finding the line.

Both teams were then reduced to 14 men, with both Kahu Craig-Teranga and Shaun Roberts shown yellow cards for an off-the-ball incident.

Visitors Goole continued to work hard in attack, however, but struggled to find a way through the home side’s defence.

On the stroke of half-time, Scarborough extended their lead to 19-7.

Captain Sam Dawson continuing his fine form by scoring close to the posts, putting his team firmly in the driving seat of the league encounter.

The second half started in similar fashion, with Jones’ side on the front foot as they went in search of a bonus point.

After a number of missed chances, the bonus point was secured in the 65th minute with Jordan Wakeham scoring after taking a penalty quickly.

At 26-7, the home side continued to go in search of a fifth try but were made to wait until the 80th minute, Euan Govier finishing off a well-worked team move to add a fifth try to his side’s tally.

Scarborough RUFC are at home again on Saturday, January 25, as they welcome Morley to Silver Royd.

The visitors will pose a stern test as they are currently placed fifth in the league table, and they earned a 27-20 win on the road at Doncaster Phoenix last weekend. Scarborough are lying third in the league at present, five points behind leaders Rochdale, with a game in hand on the pacesetters.

Send your match reports to the sports desk on [email protected]