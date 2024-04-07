Hosts Scarborough RUFC make it nine wins in a row to beat the drop on final day of season

Scarborough RUFC players celebrate their win against Dronfield to beat relegation on the final day of the season.

In need of a victory to avoid relegation, Matty Jones’ side were playing into a strong wind and found it tough in the early exchanges, writes Charlie Hopper.

The visitors made the momentum count and scored in the 11th minute when a maul was allowed to walk towards the Scarborough line and score for 5-0.

In the 27th minute, the home side were reduced to 14 men when Phil Watson was shown a yellow card for a high tackle but this didn’t stop his side from going in search of a way back into the game.

Sam Dawson helped Scarborough RUFC beat the drop on the final day of the season.

Two chances were squandered before a try, on the stroke of half-time, gave the Silver Royd faithful something to cheer about, when home prop Ropeti Ropeti found a way over in the corner.

Tom Harrison kicked the difficult conversion to give his side a 7-5 lead at the break.

Scarborough then made the perfect start to the second-half when Jack Holt received the ball from Sam Dawson and managed to find a gap in the defence to score. Harrison made it two kicks from two attempts with the conversion for 14-5.

The visitors then responded with a try of their own in the 49th minute when Farrell finished off a breakaway move to make it 14-12.

Sam Dawson's last-minute try secure the crucial win for the home team.

In 53rd minute, Scarborough’s third try of the afternoon was secured when Tom Ratcliffe intercepted a pass and ran half the length of the pitch to score.

The momentum continued to shift between both sides and in the 66th minute the visitors hit back.

Longden broke through to score another breakaway try to leave his side trailing 19-17.

In the dying stages of the match, the bonus point was secured for Jones’ side when Dawson capped off a brilliant performance with a try of his own.

Phil Watson in action during the 26-17 win. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

Harrison added the conversion to give his side a 26-17 win and rounded off an astonishing second-half of the season.