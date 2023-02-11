Drew Govier's try sealed the win for hosts Scarborough RUFC

Head Coach Matty Jones was boosted by the inclusion of veteran Nino Cutino and his side raced into an early lead in the third minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

Tom Ratcliffe drew the defenders in, offloaded to Joel Little and he broke clear to score under the posts. Ratcliffe added the extras for 7-0.

The fly-half was called into action again two minutes later, kicking a straightforward penalty to stretch the lead to 10-0.

The Selby defence was under pressure just minutes later and conceded their second try of the match.

This time Jordan Holloway came close before winger James Long collected to score to the right of the posts.

At 17-0, the visitors began fighting back in the game and tested the Scarborough defence. But on numerous occasions they came close but failed to pick up any points and went in at the break trailing.

The visitors started the second half on top and registered their first points with a converted courtesy of Robinson. The centre bundled over from close range. Wright added the extras for 17-7.

Wright was back standing over the kicking tee just six minutes later after Wood had scored from close range to leave Selby trailing 17-12.

Ratcliffe stepped up to kick a penalty in the 52nd minute and extend the lead to 20-12.

Scarborough’s third try of the afternoon came in the 64th minute when Hooker Jake Lyon collected the ball, hit the tackle, turned his man and reached for the line. Ratcliffe made light work of the conversion for 27-12.

The bonus point was secured in the 69th minute, Joe Davies weaved through the tackles only to fall outside the 22. The phases were built before captain Drew Govier crashed over to guarantee his side the victory.

The final action of the match came in the form of two converted tries from the visitors.

First Francis scored out wide before Bramley crossed over with the last play of the game to round off a 34-26 victory for Scarborough.