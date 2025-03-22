Hosts Scarborough RUFC run in magnificent seven tries to see off Pontefract

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 20:28 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 20:28 BST
Aaron Wilson scores a try as Scarborough beat Pontefract 45-5. Photos by Andy StandingAaron Wilson scores a try as Scarborough beat Pontefract 45-5. Photos by Andy Standing
Aaron Wilson scores a try as Scarborough beat Pontefract 45-5. Photos by Andy Standing
Scarborough RUFC signed off their home Regional Two North East campaign in style as they ran in seven unanswered tries to comfortably beat Pontefract 45-5 at Silver Royd.​

​Matty Jones’ troops made a shaky start to the first 40 minutes and they were forced into an early period of defending, writes Charlie Hopper.

The visitors made the early dominance count and went over for their only try of the game in the 12th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Winger Josh Milthorpe received the ball out wide and went over to score for the visitors.

Scarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy StandingScarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy Standing
Scarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy Standing

Scarborough then slowly worked their way back into the game and manufactured their first attack in the 18th minute, but this came to no avail.

Pontefract were then reduced to 14 men when Lucas Ketteridge was shown a yellow card and Scarborough made the man advantage count by levelling up the game at 5-5 as hooker Jake Lyon crossed over from the driving maul.

It wasn’t long before the Silver Royd side took the lead through an Aaron Wilson try, before a penalty try on the stroke of half-time gave Scarborough a commanding 19-5 lead at the interval.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second half started in similar fashion, this time Jack Davies went over in the corner for 26-5.

Scarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy StandingScarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy Standing
Scarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy Standing

The lead was then extended even further by Scarborough when Jonty Holloway collected a pass and went over to score close to the corner.

Pontefract continued to be penalised and their frustrations boiled over when Andrew Lund was shown a yellow card for an incident at the ruck.

Scarborough, once again, made the man advantage count and the home side ran in their sixth and seventh tries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

First Joe Marshall crashed over before Euan Govier offloaded to his brother Drew to finish off a smart move to extend his side’s lead to 45-5.

Scarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy StandingScarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy Standing
Scarborough 45 Pontefract 5. Photos by Andy Standing

Despite a late flurry of chances, the home side were unable to add to the scoreline.

Scarborough travel to West Yorkshire to face Bradford Salem in two weeks time, on Saturday April 5, for the final game of the Regional Two North East season, looking to cement second place.

Related topics:ScarboroughMatty JonesPontefract
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice