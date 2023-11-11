​Hosts Scarborough RUFC scuppered by second-placed Selby’s late fightback

Luke Brown's try proved to be in vain for Scarborough RUFC.

Backed by over 80 past players, Head Coach Matty Jones welcomed back Australian prop Benny Blackall into the squad, but his side were immediately on the back foot and found themselves 3-0 down inside the first five minutes after Henry Wright had kicked a straightforward penalty, writes Charlie Hopper.

Scarborough came fighting back and were building the phases, close to the line, when Wright intercepted a pass and ran the length of the field to score his sides first converted try of the afternoon.

The home crowd were celebrating in the 13th minute when they watched Euan Govier finish off a lovely team move to reduce the deficit to 10-5.

Joe Davies in action for the hosts. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

Fly-half Jack Holt collected the ball, put in a dangerous cross field kick before Jonty Holloway collected and offloaded for Govier to score.

Neither side added to the scoreline before half-time, but Scarborough had gone close on numerous occasions.

In need of a quick start to the second-half, Jordan Holloway had a superb chance to give his side a deserved lead in the 48th minute but was controversially judged to have been held up over the try-line.

The momentum continued to swing in the home sides favour and the returning Luke Brown made it count with a try in the 50th minute.

Benny Blackall powers on for Scarborough against Selby.

He powered through the defence before diving over under the posts for 12-10.

Selby then turned the game on its head with three unanswered tries in the final 15 minutes of the match. In the 67th minute, they regained the lead after they worked the ball out wide and had scored in the corner.

Then flanker Ibbetson powered over from close range. Wright stepped up again to stretch his side’s lead to 22-12.

The final action of the game came in the form of a try for the visitors. Wright’s kick was caught by the winger Robinson, and he scored under the posts to round of a 29-12 win.