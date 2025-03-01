Joe Marshall made his 150th Scarborough RUFC appearance as the hosts lost against Wetherby. Photo by Andy Standing

​Scarborough RUFC slipped to third in Regional Two North East after they were beaten 26-19 by an in-form Wetherby side at Silver Royd on Saturday afternoon.

Matty Jones’ side made an encouraging start to the game and raced into a 7-0 lead, writes Charlie Hopper.

Ollie Carroll’s crossfield kick bounced fortuitously into the arms of Jack Davies and he crossed over to score.

The visitors then responded just seven minutes later, when their driving maul picked up momentum and crossed over in the 18th minute to make it 7-7.

They then took the lead in the 26th minute through Cam Briggs.

The outside centre raced through a gap in the defence to score under the posts.

The visitors then should have extended their lead in the 34th minute.

They worked the ball wide before a knock-on halted their progress close to the Scarborough line.

The second half got off to the worst possible start for the Silver Royd outfit as Wetherby extended their lead to 21-7.

Inside centre George Grafton weaved through the tackles to score to the right of the posts.

Scarborough then came agonisingly close to reducing the deficit in the 52nd minute but a wayward pass rolled into touch close to the Wetherby line.

The home side finally made their pressure count and scored their second try of the afternoon as Davies went over in the corner to double his tally for the game.

Wetherby then scored an unconverted try in the 64th minute before Davies completed his hat-trick when he collected a Carroll kick to go over in the corner.

At 26-19 and with limited time left, Jones’ side went in hunt of another try but handling errors prevented them from making late progress.

Speaking after the game, Joe Marshall, who had made his 150th appearance for the club in the clash against the West Yorkshire club, said: “It feels really special, I’m absolutely delighted to have made 150 appearances for Scarborough, I’ve been here since I was five, I started with the minis so to get 150 games is a real honour.

Scarborough are back on the road next weekend, and will look to return to winning ways as they travel to take on struggling Doncaster Phoenix.​