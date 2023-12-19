Scarborough RUFC ended 2023 in the worst possible fashion with a disappointing 33-20 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Moortown on Saturday.

Scarborough's Jake Lyon is halted by two Moortown players.

In desperate need of a win to finish the year on a high, Matty Jones’ side took the lead with a penalty from Oliver Briggs in the 12th minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

But that was all that the home faithful had to shout about as they watched Moortown run in four tries before half-time.

The visitors took the lead with a try from Sam Houghton, in the corner, before Moortown skipper Sheridan Farley scored from the back of a driving maul for 10-3.

Skipper Drew Govier scores a try for the hosts. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

Moortown added a third try of the afternoon when Chay Pollinger collected his own kick to score.

Harri Collier added the conversion. Pollinger was at the centre of another Town attack in the 34th minute and doubled his tally when he broke clear and scored close to the posts.

The visitors were able to extend their lead even further in the 40th minute, with Collier making light work of a penalty to give his side a comfortable 25-3 lead at the break.

In need of an immediate response, Scarborough came out in the second-half and scored two unanswered tries to reduce the deficit.

Moortown halt Scarborough's Drew Govier

First it was skipper Drew Govier who twisted in the tackle to reach and score before veteran Phil Watson smashed over from close range to give his side a fighting chance at 25-15.

Town came roaring back with a penalty of their own before Scarborough added a third try with 17 minutes left.

The final action of the match came in the form of a Town try when winger Harry Aaronson scored in the corner after diving on a loose ball.

The defeat leaves Scarborough fourteen points adrift of rivals Bridlington and Old Crossleyans, both on 22 points, and second-from-bottom in the Regional Two North East standings.

Luke Brown battles on in the home defeat.