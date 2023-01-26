In-form Australian star Jake Lyon eyes win for Scarborough RUFC at Old Brodleians

Jake Lyon scores a try in Scarborough RUFC's home win against Pocklington RUFC earlier this month PHOTO BY PAUL TAIT

The 27-year-old, who grew up near Byron Bay, had played rugby in Brisbane for seven years before coming over to England and is enjoying his time on the East Coast.

He said: “It’s been really good, minus the few weeks of bad weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone’s been really welcoming since I arrived, and it’s felt quite relaxing getting to places.”

Lyon arrived at the Silver Royd club with his hand in plaster and had to work hard to earn a place in the 1st XV when he returned to the training pitch.

But since the turn of the new year, and having his mum watching on, he’s bagged three times in two Scarborough RUFC 1st XV games and has become a regular in Matty Jones’ side.

He added: “It would have been nice if we’d got the win in the first game of 2023, but we are looking to continue it and win these last eight games that we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum was going to try and be there last weekend, but that got called off, but it was nice for her to get to see at least one of the games”

Lyon’s attention has now turned to Saturday’s trip against seventh-placed Old Brodleians, 2.15pm kick-off, and the hooker hopes to make a big impact in the team this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just want to play a big part in every Scarborough game I play since I basically missed the first half of the season.

“Every game is a big game and hopefully we can cap off the season well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if we can do well in the next two games then we should be able to hold on to fourth position, but the next two weeks are really important."

Scarborough RUFC’s match at Pontefract was called off due to the freezing conditions that wiped out sports action on most grass pitches last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scarborough Vikings team are scheduled to be at home to BP this Saturday, 2.15pm kick-off at Silver Royd, but there is no game for the Danesmen team this weekend.