Injury-ravaged Pocklington RUFC see off visitors Wetherby to retain top spot

Pocklington RUFC skipper Andy Argo-Bennet led from front as the hosts defeated Wetherby to stay top. Photo by David Wilkinson

​An injury-ravaged Pocklington RUFC were only able to field two senior men’s teams on Saturday, but nevertheless recorded a solid 29-19 win over Wetherby to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Pocklington, who have a four-point lead after this win, dominated early territory and possession but were thwarted by a resolute defence which held skipper Andy Argo-Bennett up over the line after a break from Archie Wilcock.

On ten minutes Pock won a lineout on the left and Ed Wraith made good ground with his carry before slipping the ball to scrum half Rob Boddy who went over on the left to open Pocklington’s account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the end of the first quarter, a good move started by Harry Matthews put Matty Downes into space and he moved the ball right for Jed Jackson to score in the corner.

Pocklington RUFC defeated Wetherby to stay top of the table,. Photo by David Wilkinson.

From a handling error at the restart, Wetherby secured possession and moved the ball quickly to the left hand side to score their first try, which was converted and made the half time score 10-7.

In the second half, Pock applied good pressure and when centre Louis Sangwin found touch 5 metres from the line with a pinpoint penalty they took possession from the lineout and patiently went through the phases before number 8 Wilcock fought off two defenders to go over for a third try. Matthews converted and the ten point lead was restored.

Pocklington got their bonus point try just before the hour mark when Matthews delivered a cross field kick towards the right wing, the ball was brilliantly taken by Flynn Sangwin who went in for the score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthews converted and while the home side were becoming the walking wounded, they had established a good lead which was extended when Pock tidied up a scrappy lineout and launched another attack.

The sharp, slick passing from the home side was too good and when the ball went out to full-back Freddy Peel, he ran in for a fifth and final try.

Despite making a blistering charge down the centre of the field from inside his own half, and being cheered by the large home crowd, Downes was stopped just short of the line and dispossessed, enabling the visitors to launch a counter-attack which resulted in a converted try at the other end.

Wetherby narrowed the deficit with a try on the right following a scrum in midfield. As the game went into stoppage-time, the home defence held out and secured the result.