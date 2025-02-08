Jake Lyon stars in superb comeback victory for Scarborough RUFC at Old Crossleyans

Scarborough RUFC claimed a superb comeback win at Old Crossleyans. Photos by Charlie Hopper

​Scarborough RUFC returned to winning ways in stunning fashion after fighting back from 31-7 down to beat Old Crossleyans 33-31.

​Looking to bounce back from the previous weekend’s defeat, Matty Jones’ side made a promising start to the Regional 2 North East game but an unforced error halted the early momentum, writes Charlie Hopper.

Old Crossleyans then worked their way up the field before taking the lead in the 13th minute.

They worked the ball wide before the winger was able to sneak in at the corner.

The lead was then stretched to 10-0, as just minutes later when Chris Vine spotted a gap in the defence and raced through to score.

Second-placed Scarborough responded, this time with a converted try of their own, as Jake Lyon picked the ball up from the ruck and wrestled his way over.

It was then the home side’s turn to go through the phases and they re-established their lead when Matthew Beswick received the ball to score.

The remainder of the second half was played in frantic fashion, with Scarborough reduced to 13 men, with both Matty Young and Ted Barker shown yellow cards in quick succession.

The home side made the advantage count and scored on the brink of half-time with Harry Drennan going over to extend the lead to 24-7.

The second half started in controversial style, when an Old Crossleyans player was shown a red card for a high tackle.

The game’s ill discipline continued, with Lyon shown a yellow card.

With a line-out, close to the Scarborough line, the home side’s maul picked up momentum and crashed over.

An unlikely comeback started in the 63rd minute, with Lyon racing through a gap to score. Lyon then completed his hat-trick before scoring his fourth try to further reduce the deficit to 31-28 with seconds remaining.

Scarborough collected the kick-off and began working their way up the field.

Jack Holt flung a pass out for Lyon to collect and he squeezed through the tackles to score and secure his side an unbelievable win.