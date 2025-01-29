Jed Jackson sparkles as Pocklington RUFC power to 48-12 derby win at home to Bridlington

Pocklington RUFC's Jed Jackson on his way to the line for a try hat-trick against Bridlington. Photo David Wilkinson.

​Pocklington RUFC chalked up another convincing home win over struggling Bridlington, running in seven tries for a 48-12 success.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game was preceded by a minute's silence in memory of loyal supporter, Gill Jackson, and there was added poignancy during the game with her son, Jed, crossing for a try hat-trick, writes Phil Gilbank.

When play got underway, Bridlington had the early edge.

Pocklington's forwards then carried strongly on the quarter hour, before Harry Matthew's neat kick-pass saw Jackson cross unopposed on the right wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jed Jackson sparkled as Pocklington RUFC powered to a 48-12 derby win at home to Bridlington. Photo by David Wilkinson

It became two tries in two minutes as fullback Christian Pollock ran full length for a 90 metre solo score; then Pollock sent in Jackson as the home backs went wide.

Centre James Thompson's class sliced Brid open to give Flynn Sangwin a free run to the left corner, and with Pollock kicking a penalty and two conversions Pocklington were just about out of sight at 27-0.

Pocklington remained in the driving seat, with home debutants John Wright and Kelby McClaren making noticeable contributions; but Bridlington stuck at it, pulling a try back with the half's last play, and maintaining momentum on the restart.

Pocklington were camped in defence until a long kick out took them to the other end, Sangwin popped up on the right and Jackson's strength did the rest as he crossed for the third time to the sound of the biggest cheer of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following an injury hiatus, Bridlington again took over the offensive and eventually forced through for a deserved second score.

But Pocklington finished on top as the pace of replacement wing Sam May was too hot for Brid to handle, twice speeding away down the far flank to cross himself then get a penalty try when his next run was illegally thwarted, Pollock's two additional conversions completing the scoring.

The Panthers defeated Ossett 41-5 through Will Barrett (3), Sam Sellers, George Ray and Charlie Cahill tries and Freddie Hara (4) and Sam Britton goals.

And the Pilgrims beat Grimsby 30-12, with tries coming from Wayne Grainger, Joe Deighton, Gary Bell, Kyle Wilson and Freddie Peel plus two Steve Stevenson kicks.

​