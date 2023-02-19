Joe Davies and Tom Ratcliffe score two tries each in Scarborough RUFC’s 38-0 win at Bradford & Bingley

Winger James Long scored a try in the win at Wagon Lane

In rainy overhead conditions, it took Matty Jones’ side little time to take control of the match and they took the lead in the sixth minute, writes Charlie Hopper.

Fly-half Tom Ratcliffe took the penalty quickly and powered his way through the defence to score. He made light work of the conversion to give his side the perfect start.

It was soon 14-0 in the 12th minute with Ratcliffe at the heart of the move again. He fired the ball wide, Centre Joel Little collected and weaved through the tackles to score.

Half-way through the first half and Scarborough picked up their third try of the afternoon. This time winger James Long, who bagged his second try in as many games, breaking clear out wide and bundling over the line for 19-0.

The bonus point was secured just seven minutes late. The ball was won back by the Scarborough pack, Vtautas Mudingis and Drew Govier exchanged offloads before full-back Joe Davies collected the ball and had enough pace to score in the corner. The wide conversion fell short to leave the visitors in a comfortable position going into half-time.

The second half started in a scrappy fashion with Will Leah shown a yellow card and both Mudingis and Luke Spauls sent for 10 minutes after fighting.

The 13 men continued to test the Bees defence and in the 52nd minute Davies bagged his second try of the afternoon. He collected the ball and broke through the defence to score. Ratcliffe added the extras for 31-0.

Jones’ side were then pinned back for the next 15 minutes but put in an incredible defensive display to keep the home side out.

They got their reward in the 80th minute after they scored their sixth try of the match. Davies breaking through before offloading for Ratcliffe to score his second try of the match and round off a dominant 38-0 victory.