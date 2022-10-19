Scarborough RUFC in action

Marshall, who has featured heavily for Matty Jones’ side, believes that his team have made a strong start to the season, with four wins and two defeats from their opening six games, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “In terms of the team, I think we started a little bit slowly, with a few injuries to key players which definitely affected us early on.

“But the lads who came in did really well and we’ve really started to pick up some good results in recent weeks.”

Last weekend Scarborough picked up a dominant 27-15 victory against Pocklington at Percy Road and Marshall believes that was his sides best performance of the season.

He added: “It’s a tough place to go and they’re a really good team.

“But our attack worked really well, our clear-outs were good, and it meant that we could get the quick ball and attack, which is what we like to do.”

Third-placed Pontefract are the visitors to Silver Royd on Saturday, with Marshall expecting another tough test for his side.

“By all accounts they have a big pack so we will need to chop them low and make sure that we use our pace to run round them.

Advertisement Hide Ad