Joe Marshall proud to be given Scarborough RUFC captaincy for Malton clash

Joe Marshall was named as captain for the loss at home to Malton & Norton

Describing the moment that he found out he would be captain, Marshall spoke of his pride and joy at coach Matty Jones asking him to lead the team out and how proud his late dad, Keith, would have been of him being named as first-team captain.

He added: “Obviously I’d rather have Drew (Govier) playing for his work rate, but for myself it’s massive pride especially having played at the club since I was four years old, to captain the first team meant a lot.

“Jonesy gave me the nod on Thursday night when we found out that Drew wasn’t fit for the Malton match and I was just really happy to take on the role.

Tom Harrison against Malton & Norton

“I’m sure my dad would have been proud of me, he put so much into this club, so I guess that one was for the both of us.”

The winger took the opportunity in place of the injured Drew Govier, but his first match as captain didn’t end as he would have imagined as the hosts lost out by a 15-7 margin.He said: “It wasn’t a great day at the office, we just left too much out there on the pitch.

“Our discipline cost us again and the weather didn’t really help which meant we dropped a lot of balls, and our skills weren’t up to standards.