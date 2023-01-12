Kiwi ace Joel Little is loving life at Silver Royd with Scarborough RUFC

Joel Little in action for Scarborough RUFC earlier this season

The New Zealand-born player had played a season of rugby near Byron Bay, Australia, before joining Matty Jones’ side and has become a regular in the backs, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “It’s been great, obviously it’s a lot different to playing in the Southern Hemisphere and it took a couple of weeks to get used to everything.

“The club, my teammates and the coaching staff have been very welcoming, and it made it a really easy transition for me.”

Scarborough RUFC in action earlier this season.

Born in Tauranga, little had spoken to Jones ahead of his arrival and was looking forward to the style of rugby that was on offer.

He added: “I think how we try and play is a type of rugby that I like to play because we don’t go into our shells too much and when I spoke to Matty (Jones) he told me that and It’s just making me really enjoy playing with the lads.

“The last couple of weeks have been difficult but it’s just one of those things where we seem to be coming off the field, bar Moortown, and we know that we are a better side than what we’ve shown, and we just don’t seem to be putting in the full 80 minute performances.

“I think some of what we’ve been showing has been really exciting and I can’t wait to get stuck in to the last stretch of the season.”

Little bagged two tries during Scarborough’s disappointing defeat at leaders Moortown but left the pitch during the second-half due to a nasty injury.

He’s hoping to return to action on Saturday with rivals Pocklington the visitors to Silver Royd.

“I’ve made myself available so all being well I’ll be playing.

“I’m really buzzing for it and couldn’t be more excited, I think all of us want to get out there in front of the home crowd and put in a good performance.”

Pocklington had a disappointing start to the New Year, suffering a heavy 41-9 loss at home to Pontefract, and this comes on the back of more big defeats, a 52-18 humbling at home to Morley, and a 60-19 hammering at Malton & Norton.