Leodiensians sunk 33-0 by hosts Pocklington RUFC

Replacement wing Sam May dives over for Pocklington RUFC’s third try with his first touch of the ball. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Pocklington RUFC wrapped up another Yorkshire One victory when they beat struggling Leodiensian 34-0 in a scrappy encounter at Feathers Field.

​It was stop-start fare for much of the afternoon, as the plethora of penalties against Pocklington was inevitably followed by visitors Leodiensians dropping the ball, writes Phil Gilbank.

That meant lots of whistle and breaks, and it was only in the last quarter that Pock found the cohesion to pull clear.

It started well, Pocklington going 10 points up in as many minutes.

Christian Pollock kicked an early penalty, then scrum-half Rob Boddy's dummy parted the defence to stroll over, Pollock converting.

But while Leos couldn't catch, they could tackle; and boosted by the penalty count they had more of the game for the next half-hour.

It took the last play of the half for Pocklington to fortuitously go in 15-0.

Another lineout steal starting an attack that saw Pollock over the line on his back and surprised to be awarded the touchdown.

The second period opened with Flynn Sangwin thwarted by a last-ditch tackle, before it soon became scrappy again.

It included two long stoppages for referee injuries, followed by Pocklington finally extending their lead with 20 minutes to go.

Leos tried to run out of defence, yet again the ball went to ground, and from a strong home scrummage possession was worked wide left for replacement wing Sam May to dive over from his first touch of the ball.

The four-try bonus point continued to be elusive.

But with six minutes left Leos let slip another pass, Pocklington again going wide for right wing Jed Jackson to sprint over, Pollock adding the extras.

And Pocklington finished on a high note with slick handling from forwards and backs, before bench lock Ben Hesmondhalgh flung himself over to the biggest cheer of the day, Pollock again converting.

Pocklington Panthers’ surge to an Eastern League play-off place progressed with a fourth successive victory when they went away to BP, the side just below them in the table, and put them to the sword with a 52-21 success.