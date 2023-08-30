Lewis Wilson shines as Pocklington RUFC secure 31-14 win against Goole
An early Lewis Wison try was cancelled out as Goole crossed twice in ten minutes to lead 5-14, writes Phil Gilbank.
But Christian Pollock broke from halfway to send Jed Jackson sprinting in, before Pocklington's pack got on top to batter Goole into submission with a Jack Helme prop rumble bringing No 8 Wilson another score.
Pocklington dominated the second period, Wilson completing a close range hat-trick and centre Joe Holbrough carving through, with Pollock kicking three conversions to seal victory.
On Saturday a mixed Pocklington 2nds and 3rds also had a successful run out against Hornsea 1st XV, coming from behind to win 27-22.
Pock young backs were to the fore scoring first-half tries through Charlie Cahill and Henry Green, before big guns Kenny Strangeway and Lewis Bell added two more.
But it was all Hornsea as they overhauled the Pock XV to edge ahead into the last quarter. Pock dug deep and an angled kick saw Joe Cheney race over for the winner, Nial Quinn converting.
This Saturday Pock break new ground with a double-header against Wensleydale.
Pocklington Women host Wensleydale Ladies at 12.15, then Pock get their Yorkshire One league campaign underway against newcomers Wensleydale at 3pm.
And on Sunday it is the first mini and junior rugby session of the season, teams at age groups from U6 to U16 welcoming players from 10.30am.