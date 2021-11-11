Matty Jones eyes treble ahead of Consett clash

Matty Jones talks to his Scarborough RUFC players at half-time

Jones is still expecting a tough game however, and admits that his players must get the basics right if they are to win on Saturday.

He said: “Everyone’s got their own strengths and weaknesses and it’s all about showing up on the day and performing.

“We need to make sure that we are focused and that we work on areas from the Durham City game. I’m sure that Consett will come to us on a high and will be looking to make their way up the table.

“Being at home is huge for us because we know we’ll get a good crowd and we need to get them involved as soon as possible.”

There was no game for Matty and his squad last weekend, and it presented them with the opportunity to recover from the impressive 29-28 victory over Durham City last time out.

He added: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the boys, and the week off was fantastic timing for us.

“We go into this weekend’s game, all fresh and ready and hoping to keep our run of wins going.”

The victory at Hollow Drift was courtesy of an 85th minute try from Aaron Wilson, and it’s not the first time Scarborough have scored late on to take the points.

Jones added: “We are at the fittest we’ve been at for a long time and we’ve finished games off very strongly this season.

“It’s full credit to the lads for putting in the effort but we’re still going to challenge the lads to push themselves.

“We always say that we aren’t the biggest pack, but we want to try and play that style which will tire teams out.”