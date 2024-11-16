Matty Jones’ Scarborough RUFC see off hosts Wetherby to secure fifth successive victory

Scarborough RUFC battled for a win on the road at Wetherby. Photo by Paul Tait

Scarborough RUFC made it five league wins in a row after picking up a 17-10 win on the road at Wetherby.

There was very little to separate the two sides in the early exchanges of the first half.

The visitors were then reduced to 14 men in the 7th minute when Prop Mason was shown a yellow card.

Scarborough made the man advantage count and scored their first try of the afternoon just two minutes later.

Winger Jack Davies spotted a gap out wide and crossed over for a try. Carroll’s conversion sailed just wide of the posts.

Both sides then exchanged chances before the home side took the lead in the 28th minute. They capitalised on an error, kicked down field and their player dived on the bouncing ball to score under the posts. Yates kicked the conversion for 7-5.

In the 29th minute, the home side then were reduced to 14 men for the second time, when a high tackle saw the Wetherby man sent to the sin bin.

Jones’ side, once again, made the man advantage count with Jake Lyon crashing over.

Carroll delayed his pass, which allowed Sam Dawson to pick a gap in the defence before offloading for Lyon to score. Carroll added the conversion to give his side 12-7 lead at the break.

Scarborough came out flying in the second half and extended their lead in the 46th minute with Joe Davies going over in the corner. Jonty Holloway cut through the defence, before the ball found its way into the arms of Davies and he scored out wide.

At 17-7, the momentum began to shift into the home sides favour and, despite a player being shown another yellow card for a high tackle, they came close to reducing the deficit.

Scarborough’s defence held firm on a number of different occasions as the clock ticked towards full time.

In the 67th minute, Will Rennard was the third player to be shown a yellow card for a high tackle.

But the hosts struggled to make the man advantage count, despite being camped on the Scarborough line.

The final action of a scrappy encounter came in the form of a penalty from Yates to leave his side trailing 17-10.

Scarborough have another rest weekend before they welcome Doncaster Phoenix to Silver Royd on November 30.