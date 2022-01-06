Scarborough RUFC coach Matty Jones rallies his troops

Jones said 2021 has been a year filled with highs and lows for his side, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “It’s been really frustrating because I’ve never been involved in all the selection dramas with guys dropping out.

“It’s been very difficult but the guys who have put their hands up have been fantastic but we just don’t have the numbers and the depth from what we’ve had in the previous couple of years.

Dylan Robinson is one of several new players who have helped boost Scarborough RUFC's squad

“When we do get the buy in and we do get the lads it’s been fantastic and that Moortown win was absolutely great.”

Over the course of the season, the club have lost players who have been influential in the success at Silver Royd.

Jonty Holloway, Jordan Wakeham, Charlie Cartwright and Harry Cartwright have all taken a step away from the club and scrum-half Carlos Roberts has now also left after a brief spell with the club.

Jones added: “We can’t build any momentum when we are changing four or five guys every week, but what we are doing is building depth and we’ve used over 40 players in the first half of the season.

“We’ve had a few Scarborough College teachers that have stepped up in Pat Roberts and Joe Davies.

“Finding Carlos (Roberts) and Dylan (Robinson) was great, James Long, Tom Makin, guys like that who haven’t been around the rugby club and have got involved.

“Liam (Braithwaite) has also come into the fold and he’s been a fantastic find and has really bought into our system.”

“Losing some of the big leaders is hard and we have to try and find players who will fill the gap which has been really stressful.”

Despite hanging his boots up and taking his place in the dugout, Jones has found his way back into the starting XV but it’s something he’s hoping won’t happen very often.

The coach said: “I’ve always said that I don’t enjoy the player-coach role and I really don’t think you can do both.

“There’s been a couple of games where the Vikings have been a little bit short and some of the lads have dropped down to help them out.

“I’ve played a couple of games, I wouldn’t say I’ve enjoyed it too much, but if it’s need be then I will put the boots on to help out.”

Scarborough have enjoyed some thrilling performances this season, a 24-24 draw at Driffield in the opener, a 26-24 victory over Morley at Silver Royd, a last minute 29-28 win at Durham City and most recently a stunning 30-24 at home to Moortown.

Jones said: “The Moortown game was a great performance, to hold them to zero points in the second half was fantastic.