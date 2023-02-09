New Australian signing Nico Zinzan eager to make a big impact at Scarborough RUFC

Scarborough RUFC will be eyeing a win against Selby this weekend

The 22-year-old from Canberra featured during Scarborough’s defeat at Old Brods and played for the Vikings last week, writes Charlie Hopper.

He said: “I’ve noticed a big difference but obviously it’s a change for me with new teammates, new staff and a new coach but I’m fitting in really well and I’m enjoying it.

“I’m just embracing the different cultures compared to back home and the different style of rugby that is played.”

His debut ended in disappointing fashion, as his side slipped to a 17-12 defeat and it gave the scrum-half a taste of life in Regional Two North East.

He added: “The rules are definitely different, the referees are different here compared to back home but it’s all about adapting to game.

Zinzan moved with Prop Ropeti Ropeti and both players will be a regular feature at Silver Royd until the end of next season. He added: “He’s like an older brother to me, we’ve been together such a long time so I pretty much look to him as family.

“That’s why we took the opportunity to come over here and Scarborough is such a beautiful place with a wonderful team and that’s what brought us here.

Saturday’s visitors, Selby, are 11th in the table but Zinzan expects another tough game in front of a bumper crowd.