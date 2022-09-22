Opening defeat for Scarborough RUFC Girls U14s against visitors Mansfield

Scarborough RUFC Girls Under-14s slip to defeat in their opening game of the season, at home to Mansfield RFC

The visitors started stronger, passing the ball along their line, creating and finding space out wide, they also had speed and used this to score their first try. Scarborough conceded a penalty near their line and were unable to defend and conceded another try.

The hosts used their power and strength to force Mansfield back with Scarborough’s first try of the season going to Naomi Cornforth.

Scarborough have plenty of power and were able to dominate the scrums and push Mansfield back.

But the visitors kept moving the ball along their line, creating space and scoring further tries.

Strong tackling in the midfield from Anabelle Drake kept Mansfield away from the try line, but more errors came into the hosts’ game, whereas Mansfield kept to their game plan of securing ball, passing quickly into space and then using their speed.

Then the torrential rain came, which meant handling errors for both sides.

In really poor conditions both teams tried to play good quality rugby.

Mansfield tried some training ground moves at set pieces but Courtney Byerley was there ready to contest Mansfield’s maul.

Scrum-half Sophie Knaggs tried to get quick ball out to the back line from the set piece but the hosts were unable to make ground.

Neve Moon tried a strong run but Mansfield’s tackling was very good and their reactions were much quicker to the loose ball.

The hosts kept going until the end and nearly scored a further try but Byerley was held up by an excellent Mansfield defence.

Scarborough Girls train on a Monday evening 6.15pm to 7.30pm so if there are any girls that would like to come and try out rugby then please get in touch with Scarborough RUFC on 01723 357740.