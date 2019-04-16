Jonty Holloway crashes over the try line

PHOTO FOCUS: Scarborough RUFC 39-26 Bradford & Bingley / North One East

Scarborough RUFC won 39-26 against Bradford & Bingley in their last North One East game of the campaign.

Pictures by Andy Standing.

Scarborough RUFC 39-26 Bradford & Bingley

Jordan Wakeham moves the ball on
Scarborough celebrate a try
Scarborough celebrate a try
Aaron Wilson charges away from chasing Bradford opponents
