Pocklington RUFC beat Old Pocklingtonians to secure Bottomley Trophy win on Boxing Day

Pocklington RUFC and Old Pocklingtonians players line up after their annual Boxing Day game. Picture Andy Nelson.

Pocklington had stormed into a 33-0 interval lead, but the OPs’ spirited comeback saw them score four second-half tries to one before Pock prevailed on finish on top of an entertaining encounter, writes Phil Gilbank.

Pocklington battered at the OP line from the start but were met by some determined tackling until back row Will Nicholson plunged over.

The OPs produced some promising passages of play only to lose the ball at key moments, and their failing was exemplified on the quarter hour as an OP attack broke down and a long Pock box kick saw Christian Pollock outpace the cover to touchdown.

It continued to be end to end fare, but Pocklington's incisiveness when then got into the red zone saw them pull away with two successive close range touchdowns by young flanker Archie Wilcock.

All four conversions were added by Harry Matthews, and at 28-0 Pocklington looked home and hosed.

But the OPs hinted at revival when Lewis Wilson powered over at the side of the posts, Ben Maycock converting. And despite Ed Liversidge blasting over from a tap penalty, the OP comeback continued with centre Tom Sowersby slicing through in midfield, followed by guest scrum half Freddie Hara darting over.

A diagonal kick to the corner created the fourth OP try for wing Jonty Goddard before Pocklington had the final word with a second score for Liversidge, converted by Pollock.

Pocklington's 2023 programme commences on Saturday (January 7) when they are at home to Pontefract.

And Pocklington will be led into the new year by a new coaching team.

Rory Innes, who won youth international honours in his native Scotland before a long club playing career as a prop forward in Edinburgh and Kent, takes over as head coach.

