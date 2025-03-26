Pocklington RUFC boost promotion hopes with 55-5 win at Old Rishworthians

Wing Sam May scored a hat-trick of tries in the second half as Pocklington won 55-5 at Old Rishworthians. Photo by David Wilkinson

Pocklington remain on the grid front row in the race for promotion when they again won convincingly on the road; scoring eight tries to beat Old Rishworthians 55-5.

After a close first quarter, Pocklington went up a gear to surge clear, with wing Sam May recording a second-half hat-trick inside half an hour of coming off the bench, writes Phil Gilbank.

Pock started briskly, a powerful maul, a feature of their play throughout, ending with hooker Will Husband plunging over, Christian Pollock converting.

But Rishworthians responded with a back try on the quarter hour before Pollock kicked a penalty for a 10-5 lead.

Pocklington then hit the gas with three more converted tries without reply to be home and hosed by the interval.

The pack platform laid the base for scrum half Rob Boddy, lock Will Winter and flanker Archie Wilcock to charge over the whitewash, Pollock adding the extras to lead 31-5.

It was a similar story after the break.

Replacement May entered the fray, making an immediate impact in racing to the line when his backs went wide.

Wilcock then capped an outstanding display with an outstanding second try, blasting clear on halfway and sprinting 50 yards to the corner; before May grabbed his second, winning the race for the touchdown from fly half Harry Matthews' cute kick along the touchline.

And Pocklington finished with a flourish, going past the half-century mark for the fifth time this campaign, zipping the ball right to left for May to complete his hat-trick and Pollock adding his third conversion of the half.

Back at Pocklington the Pilgrims also pulled away to win 30-12 after a keenly contested first period.

Scunthorpe opened with a converted try before the Pilgrims replied with two Fergus Purtill penalties.

The Pilgrims enjoyed lots of pressure without a breakthrough until the second half when their youngsters stepped up. Angus Watson raced over, Freddie Peel made inroads for George Ray to cross, Oscar Sawyer danced under the posts and Jake Farrar snuck in, with Purtill and Sam Sellers both adding a conversion.

