Pocklington RUFC claim dramatic late victory on the road at Old Rishworthians

Christian Pollock kicked the crucial winning penalty late on for Pocklington at Old Rishworthians. PHOTO BY JIM FITTON

It was Pock's first visit to Rishworthians in more than a decade, and they were soon adrift as the home fly half crossed inside five minutes.

But they were not behind for long, Pock piled on the pressure until a kick ricochet found right wing Harry Matthews who darted over, Christian Pollock's conversion edging his side ahead.

Back came Rishworthians as the home 10 got his second score with a converted try at the end of the first quarter.

But Matthews also swooped for an opportunist second as he picked off a Rishworthian pass and streaked clear, with Pollock again adding the extras to reestablish the lead.

Pocklington finished the first half strongly and looked set to score again until the home side pulled off a try-saving tackle, leaving Pock with a narrow 14-12 advantage at the break.

The pendulum continued to swing in the second period. An early home flurry was repulsed, then rampaging replacement Ed Liversidge charged over for Pollock to convert.

Rishworthians came again, decided to run a penalty in front of the posts and eventually drove over for a converted try to close to within two points again, before a Pocklington penalty gave them breathing space.

However, the day looked to be unravelling for Pock inside the final quarter.

Pock skipper Joe Holbrough's tackle was adjudged high and he received his matching orders, then Rishworthians crossed again and added the conversion to lead 26-24 with just five minutes left.

The Pocklington 14's determination came to the fore as they dug deep to win a late penalty and Pollock's trusty boot was once again on target to snatch the spoils at the death.

Pocklington Pilgrims had a big win up the road as they hammered Driffield 47-7 in their East Yorkshire Merit derby.