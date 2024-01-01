Pocklington RUFC claimed victory in thrilling Boxing Day clash against Old Pocklingtonians

The annual 'Town v Gown' Boxing Day rugby produced a keenly contested encounter that could have gone either way before Pocklington RUFC finished 24-12 winners against Old Pocklingtonians.

Captain Joe Holbrough holds the Bottomley Trophy after Pocklington's (green shirts) win over Old Pocklingtonians on Boxing Day. PHOTO BY BECKY BRETT

Another bumper festive crowd was royally entertained, most agreeing they had seen the best quality Boxing Day match for several years, writes Phil Gilbank.

It was competitive from the outset, with more than half the Pocklington XV being first choice regulars and the rest senior squad men; while the OPs fielded a well-balanced line-up with players from universities, local clubs Driffield, Beverley and Goole, plus a couple who perform in the National Leagues.

The advantage swung one way, then the other, with Pocklington ultimately prevailing because they made the most of their chances while the OPs missed a couple of golden opportunities.

OP Sam Eggleston always scores on Boxing Day, this time inside five minutes - darting over for Tom Sowersby to convert.

Pocklington took over the initiative but met strong defence until quick hands from forwards and backs saw skipper Joe Holbrough stroll in.

On the half hour OP prop Sam Garvey made a mercurial gallop up the middle leaving Eggleston nailed to score again until Ed Wraith hit him over the try-line to dislodge the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Pock took full advantage, rushing play to the other end for No 8 Wraith to wrestle over in the corner.

The pendulum immediately swung back, fullback Danny Prescott flying in for the school side to take a 12-10 interval lead.

The end-to-end fare continued in the second period; before Pocklington opportunism saw them strike twice in similar fashion; centre Josh Britton then hooker Will Husband both sneaking clear from rucks to charge unopposed to the line, Louis Sangwin adding both conversions for 24-12.

It was still far from over, the OPs exerting sustained late pressure but being held up over the line by dogged home defence. And the OPs got over again from the last play only for Garvey to be adjudged to lose the ball in touching down.