​Pocklington RUFC duo Archie Wilcock and Flynn Sangwin shine as debutants in Yorkshire U20s win

Pocklington's triumphant pair Archie Wilcock and Flynn Sangwin pictured in their county kit after helping Yorkshire U20s to a 45-31 victory over Northumberland

​Pocklington pair Archie Wilcock and Flynn Sangwin made a notable impression on their county debuts as Yorkshire Under-20s won 45-31 against Northumberland in Ashington.

Barmby Moor's Wilcock and Bishop Wilton's Sangwin have been putting in consistent strong performances for Pocklington 1st XV all season, and they did the same on Sunday on the representative stage in front of a good contingent of Pocklington supporters, writes Phil Gilbank.

Yorkshire scored inside five minutes before slack tackling then let Northumberland edge 7-5 ahead. Sangwin's smart finish then regained the lead for Yorkshire, and the left wing was a fingertip away from a quickfire hat-trick after twice chasing kicks-ahead and diving for the ball.

Northumberland again got a score back but Yorkshire were clearly the stronger side and Wilcock was prominent with some robust back row play as the white rose side pulled away to a 31-12 interval lead.

​Pocklington RUFC duo Archie Wilcock and Flynn Sangwin shone as debutants in Yorkshire U20s win. Photo by Phil Gilbank

Yorkshire struggled to find their rhythm at the start of the second period and a home try put them within two scores.

Yorkshire again showed their superiority with a last quarter scoring burst before Northumberland's late rally gave them respectability in the losing scoreline of 46-31.

There was no rugby at Percy Road on Saturday, but Pocklington Panthers were in action up the road at Driffield for the second time in a month.

The Panthers had opened their March programme with a convincing win at Driff, but the vagaries of the fixture list saw them return for a repeat.

However, the outcome was very different this time as the Panthers under-performed despite an early Charlie Cahill try and lost 37-5.

Pocklington 1st XV complete their league campaign at home Wensleydale on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Pocklington are guaranteed to finish runners-up in Yorkshire One, with the visitors in seventh.

But while Pock are set to be promoted with the country's best second-placed team record, due to the complexities of league regulations they will have to wait until all results are in for promotion to be confirmed.

The club will be looking to make it a big end-of-season occasion as it's also Ladies Day in the pitchside marquee form 2.30pm, all welcome, details on the website.