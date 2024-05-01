Flanker Archie Wilcock races clear for Pocklington at Stamford. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

One hundred mile away trips are rare for Pocklington these days, but the Percy Roaders headed down the A1 to deepest Lincolnshire for this quarter-final encounter, writes Mark Fletcher.

As Pocklington got their bearings on a very wide pitch, Stamford controlled the early exchanges, winning several penalties inside Pock territory, which resulted in them taking a 3-0 lead in the fourth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn't long though before the cup game moved into the home side's territory with the away team dominating the breakdown and set piece.

Wing Reece Dixon takes Pocklington onto the attack at Stamford. PHOTOS BY PHIL GILBANK

On the quarter hour, hooker Will Husband went over to open the account for Pocklington, full-back Christian Pollock added the extras and kicked a penalty goal on 18 minutes, to open up a healthy lead for the visitors.

Before the break prop Jim Thornton burrowed over the line following a great maul from the Pock forwards, making the half-time score 3-15.

Pocklington pulled clear with two quick-fire tries early in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maintaining their 100% success ration at the lineout, they won clean ball on the left then moved it swiftly across the pitch for flanker Will Sayer to score on the right hand side.

On 48 minutes the visitors stole a lineout on the right and Thornton charged through for his second of the day.

By now Pocklington were playing champagne rugby, moving the ball with confidence and threatening the Stamford line for long periods.

Following a break from Pollock down the left they again switched play quickly across the pitch, allowing winger Jed Jackson to run in to score from 15 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stamford scored a consolation try with two minutes to go but with the last play skipper Joe Holbrough intercepted 30 yards out, the ball was shipped to the right and Jackson ran in from 20 metres to complete the scoring with Pollock converting.