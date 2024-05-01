Pocklington RUFC earn victory at Stamford to move into Papa John’s Plate semi-finals
One hundred mile away trips are rare for Pocklington these days, but the Percy Roaders headed down the A1 to deepest Lincolnshire for this quarter-final encounter, writes Mark Fletcher.
As Pocklington got their bearings on a very wide pitch, Stamford controlled the early exchanges, winning several penalties inside Pock territory, which resulted in them taking a 3-0 lead in the fourth minute.
It wasn't long though before the cup game moved into the home side's territory with the away team dominating the breakdown and set piece.
On the quarter hour, hooker Will Husband went over to open the account for Pocklington, full-back Christian Pollock added the extras and kicked a penalty goal on 18 minutes, to open up a healthy lead for the visitors.
Before the break prop Jim Thornton burrowed over the line following a great maul from the Pock forwards, making the half-time score 3-15.
Pocklington pulled clear with two quick-fire tries early in the second half.
Maintaining their 100% success ration at the lineout, they won clean ball on the left then moved it swiftly across the pitch for flanker Will Sayer to score on the right hand side.
On 48 minutes the visitors stole a lineout on the right and Thornton charged through for his second of the day.
By now Pocklington were playing champagne rugby, moving the ball with confidence and threatening the Stamford line for long periods.
Following a break from Pollock down the left they again switched play quickly across the pitch, allowing winger Jed Jackson to run in to score from 15 metres.
Stamford scored a consolation try with two minutes to go but with the last play skipper Joe Holbrough intercepted 30 yards out, the ball was shipped to the right and Jackson ran in from 20 metres to complete the scoring with Pollock converting.
Pocklington RUFC now move into the semi-finals where they will face Bradford Salem on Saturday.