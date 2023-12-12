Pocklington RUFC started the second half of the 2023/24 season with a narrow 6-0 home victory over West Leeds.

Christian Pollock kicks one of his two penalties to seal Pocklington RUFC's win at home to West Leeds. PHOTO BY ANDY NELSON

Historically matches between these two sides have been close, and this was no exception as Pock set out to avenge the 31-10 defeat in West Yorkshire back in September, when the 38° temperature was in stark contrast to the conditions for this encounter, writes Mark Fletcher.

West Leeds started the day placed second in the Yorkshire One table having lost only two games, and they were fastest out of the traps on Saturday, dominating early on.

Most of the first quarter was spent camped inside the home 22 as Pocklington were under the cosh, conceding three penalties which the visitors elected to tap and go.

The home defence was very solid and wave after wave of attack was kept at bay.

Fair to stay that West would later regret not kicking for goal during this period of the game.

In the second quarter Pock were on the front foot with fly-half Christian Pollock and scrum-half Rob Boddy kicking well for territory, then setting up attacking moves which yielded some scoring opportunities, only to be thwarted by resolute West defence.

Unusually, neither side troubled the scoreboard in the first half and it turned round at 0-0.

In the second period Pock were able to take advantage of the wind blowing into the right-hand corner.

They controlled territory and possession and had man of the match Jed Jackson counter attacking elusively from fullback, but they were unable to breach the visitors defence, despite dominating both the scrum and lineout.

Their patience was rewarded though, and during the half Pock won three kickable penalties, earning a six-point lead when Pollock slotted two of them before missing narrowly with a long range effort.

