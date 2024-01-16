Pocklington RUFC came very close to a second away win of this Counties 1 Yorkshire league campaign before ending up on the wrong side of a 17-15 result.

Pocklington RUFC's Andy Argo-Bennett tries to find a way through at Wetherby. PHOTO BY PHIL GILBANK

Although Wetherby dominated territory in the first quarter, both sides had a fair share of possession and Pocklington defended well in their own 22, writes Mark Fletcher.

On 19 minutes, Pocklington cleared with a penalty, making touch 20 metres from the Wetherby line, and from the ensuing line-out moved the ball smartly across the pitch, Christian Pollock appearing outside his threequarters to dive over in the left corner then convert as Pock moved into a 7-0 lead.

On 26 minutes, with Pock penalised twice for offside close to their own line, Wetherby capitalised with a converted try on the left to level the scores.

Karl Durkin leads a Pocklington charge at Wetherby

On the half hour Wetherby collected a Pocklington clearance deep in their own half, quickly turning defence into attack with rapid running and sharp passing between three backs to cross wide out to go 12-7 ahead.

Shortly before the break Pollock slotted a penalty for Pock and the teams changed ends with only two points separating them, 12-10.

With both sides vying for territory it took until midway through the second half for Pocklington's best attack of the afternoon.

The forwards battered at the home line before Pollock ghosted over to give the visitors the lead, 15-12. Pock conceded possession from the restart and Wetherby bounced straight back with a try, re-establishing their two-point advantage.

With four minutes remaining Pollock took on a difficult penalty on the right which fell just the wrong side of the left-hand post. In the dying minutes Pocklington created attacking opportunities but were unable to trouble the scoreboard, the game ending 17-15 to Wetherby.

Back at Pocklington the Panthers overwhelmed Scarborough 49-12 with tries from James Snowball (3), Billy Higgins (2), Connor Allan (2), James Thompson and Freddie Hara who added two conversions.